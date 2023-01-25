A glimpse at Pitney Bowes Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Pitney Bowes Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.57, up 0.22% from its previous closing price of $4.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 939015 shares were traded. PBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PBI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Stamps Sheila A bought 20,000 shares for $2.73 per share. The transaction valued at 54,640 led to the insider holds 45,834 shares of the business.

GUILFOILE MARY bought 25,000 shares of PBI for $86,918 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 101,930 shares after completing the transaction at $3.48 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Fairweather James Arthur, who serves as the EVP & Chief Innovation Officer of the company, bought 4,335 shares for $3.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,823 and bolstered with 143,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pitney’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBI has reached a high of $6.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9338, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7366.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PBI traded 1.69M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 173.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.30M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PBI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.44M with a Short Ratio of 11.60M, compared to 8.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.43% and a Short% of Float of 6.19%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, PBI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.24. The current Payout Ratio is 81.80% for PBI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 19, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $863.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $872.37M to a low estimate of $854M. As of the current estimate, Pitney Bowes Inc.’s year-ago sales were $875.45M, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $973.04M, a decrease of -1.10% over than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $939M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.67B, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.81B and the low estimate is $3.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.