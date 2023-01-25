A glimpse at Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) closed at $37.11 up 4.12% from its previous closing price of $35.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 709294 shares were traded. VRDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.09.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.30 and its Current Ratio is at 17.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On December 19, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.

On December 16, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $51.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on December 16, 2022, with a $51 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Katz Barrett sold 24,853 shares for $37.21 per share. The transaction valued at 924,780 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Katz Barrett sold 4,147 shares of VRDN for $153,480 on Jan 13. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $37.01 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Katz Barrett, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 47,377 shares for $35.30 each. As a result, the insider received 1,672,408 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 782.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRDN has reached a high of $38.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VRDN has traded an average of 630.13K shares per day and 944.63k over the past ten days. A total of 40.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.46M. Insiders hold about 1.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VRDN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 2.76M, compared to 1.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.59% and a Short% of Float of 5.82%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$1.24, while EPS last year was -$1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.94, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.29 and -$4.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.78. EPS for the following year is -$3.67, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.14 and -$5.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRDN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $960k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.96M, down -67.60% from the average estimate.