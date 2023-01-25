A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

After finishing at $22.53 in the prior trading day, Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) closed at $23.06, up 2.35%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 531209 shares were traded. VRNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.30.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VRNA by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 26, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $31.

On September 13, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on September 13, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Gupta Rishi sold 2,170,368 shares for $22.84 per share. The transaction valued at 49,576,607 led to the insider holds 34,085,528 shares of the business.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 2,170,368 shares of VRNA for $49,576,607 on Dec 23. The Director now owns 34,085,528 shares after completing the transaction at $22.84 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,969,496 shares for $21.77 each. As a result, the insider received 86,424,249 and left with 36,255,896 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRNA has reached a high of $26.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.81.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 906.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 529.27k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 68.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.22M. Insiders hold about 10.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.56% stake in the company. Shares short for VRNA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 761.47k with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 626.5k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.92. EPS for the following year is -$1.13, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$2.07.