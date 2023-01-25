An investigation into Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s technical aspects

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2366670 shares were traded. CHS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.11.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CHS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 27, 2019, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3 to $5.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on August 29, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Brooks Bonnie R. sold 100,000 shares for $5.75 per share. The transaction valued at 575,000 led to the insider holds 892,527 shares of the business.

Brooks Bonnie R. sold 100,000 shares of CHS for $502,000 on Sep 21. The Director now owns 992,527 shares after completing the transaction at $5.02 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Brooks Bonnie R., who serves as the Executive Chair of the Board of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $5.57 each. As a result, the insider received 557,000 and left with 1,185,277 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chico’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHS has reached a high of $7.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.38.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CHS traded on average about 2.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 125.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.97M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CHS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.49M with a Short Ratio of 12.84M, compared to 12.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.58% and a Short% of Float of 14.34%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CHS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 12, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 22, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.85. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81B, up 19.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $2.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.