An investigation into Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s technical aspects

The price of Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) closed at $1.90 in the last session, down -4.52% from day before closing price of $1.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 901469 shares were traded. LLAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8285.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LLAP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on September 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On August 15, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

On June 15, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when Beach Point Capital Management sold 7,411 shares for $1.51 per share. The transaction valued at 11,191 led to the insider holds 946,395 shares of the business.

Beach Point Capital Management sold 26,895 shares of LLAP for $40,611 on Jan 11. The 10% Owner now owns 1,173,401 shares after completing the transaction at $1.51 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Beach Point Capital Management, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 47,605 shares for $1.50 each. As a result, the insider received 71,408 and left with 948,088 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LLAP has reached a high of $12.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9220, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5550.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LLAP traded on average about 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 796.21k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 143.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.89M. Insiders hold about 14.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LLAP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.2M with a Short Ratio of 4.24M, compared to 1.84M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.98 and -$1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LLAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $99.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $92.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.91M, up 126.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $327.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $385M and the low estimate is $295.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 253.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.