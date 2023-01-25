An overall feel about Alector Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Alector Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) closed at $8.57 up 1.54% from its previous closing price of $8.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 763119 shares were traded. ALEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.15.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alector Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $24 previously.

On September 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $13.

On July 07, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on July 07, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Romano Gary sold 2,177 shares for $10.62 per share. The transaction valued at 23,120 led to the insider holds 90,073 shares of the business.

King Robert sold 176 shares of ALEC for $1,869 on Sep 02. The Chief Development Officer now owns 529,295 shares after completing the transaction at $10.62 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, King Robert, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 177 shares for $8.71 each. As a result, the insider received 1,542 and left with 529,471 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALEC has reached a high of $17.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALEC has traded an average of 568.55K shares per day and 584.41k over the past ten days. A total of 82.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.29M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALEC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.26M with a Short Ratio of 4.86M, compared to 5.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.37% and a Short% of Float of 8.50%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was $1.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$2.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.24. EPS for the following year is -$1.75, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$3.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $31.58M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $79.85M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, Alector Inc.’s year-ago sales were $194.98M, an estimated decrease of -83.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.33M, an increase of 238.20% over than the figure of -$83.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $264.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $140.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $182.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $207.09M, down -11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $160.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $319.4M and the low estimate is $13.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.