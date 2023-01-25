Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD): Selected Notes

The closing price of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) was $74.70 for the day, down -2.39% from the previous closing price of $76.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 60180332 shares were traded. AMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Bernstein on January 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $80 from $95 previously.

On January 23, 2023, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $70 to $85.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when GRASBY PAUL DARREN sold 16,153 shares for $70.95 per share. The transaction valued at 1,146,055 led to the insider holds 113,875 shares of the business.

Bergman Rick sold 3,000 shares of AMD for $225,660 on Nov 14. The EVP, Computing & Graphics now owns 158,232 shares after completing the transaction at $75.22 per share. On Oct 12, another insider, GRASBY PAUL DARREN, who serves as the EVP & CSO of the company, sold 10,425 shares for $57.45 each. As a result, the insider received 598,916 and left with 130,028 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMD has reached a high of $132.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.22.

Shares Statistics:

AMD traded an average of 65.35M shares per day over the past three months and 53.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.61B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.61B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 37.93M with a Short Ratio of 32.34M, compared to 30.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 28 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.94 and $3.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.6. EPS for the following year is $3.87, with 33 analysts recommending between $5.35 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.43B, up 45.30% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30B and the low estimate is $21.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.