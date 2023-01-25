Analysis of Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD): Selected Notes

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) closed the day trading at $27.97 up 1.78% from the previous closing price of $27.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 982669 shares were traded. RVMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.25.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RVMD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On October 21, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.

On May 20, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $24.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on May 20, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Anders Jack sold 658 shares for $22.94 per share. The transaction valued at 15,095 led to the insider holds 29,298 shares of the business.

Wang Xiaolin sold 708 shares of RVMD for $16,241 on Dec 19. The insider now owns 30,527 shares after completing the transaction at $22.94 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Horn Margaret A, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,220 shares for $22.94 each. As a result, the insider received 27,985 and left with 61,292 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 84.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVMD has reached a high of $31.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RVMD traded about 955.87K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RVMD traded about 1.27M shares per day. A total of 88.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.09M. Shares short for RVMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.79M with a Short Ratio of 8.13M, compared to 10.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.17% and a Short% of Float of 12.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.71 and a low estimate of -$1.02, while EPS last year was -$0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.82, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.91 and -$3.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.27. EPS for the following year is -$3.66, with 8 analysts recommending between -$3.25 and -$4.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.39M, up 11.30% from the average estimate.