Are RXO Inc. (NYSE:RXO) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, RXO Inc.’s stock clocked out at $17.41, up 1.58% from its previous closing price of $17.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 951780 shares were traded. RXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.96.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RXO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on January 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $17 from $20 previously.

On January 09, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $19.

On December 20, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $18.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on December 20, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RXO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXO has reached a high of $25.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RXO traded 1.71M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.62% stake in the company.