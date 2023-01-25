As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) offers stability

The closing price of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) was $9.35 for the day, up 2.86% from the previous closing price of $9.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2604069 shares were traded. PAGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.91.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PAGS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 21, 2022, New Street Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $17.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on December 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $15.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PagSeguro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAGS has reached a high of $23.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.73.

Shares Statistics:

PAGS traded an average of 4.15M shares per day over the past three months and 3.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 326.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.03M. Insiders hold about 0.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PAGS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.73M with a Short Ratio of 6.34M, compared to 5.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.59 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $776.89M to a low estimate of $750.47M. As of the current estimate, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $501.22M, an estimated increase of 51.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $810.3M, an increase of 22.30% less than the figure of $51.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $842.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $760.55M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, up 40.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.84B and the low estimate is $3.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.