How is iStar Inc.’s (NYSE: STAR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $8.71 in the prior trading day, iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) closed at $8.79, up 0.92%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 587768 shares were traded. STAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.30.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STAR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 23, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STAR has reached a high of $20.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.47.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 498.84k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 85.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.42M. Insiders hold about 3.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for STAR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.44M with a Short Ratio of 3.16M, compared to 2.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.98% and a Short% of Float of 5.86%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, STAR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.44, compared to 0.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.08%. The current Payout Ratio is 6.80% for STAR, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 07, 1999 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $1.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.45 and $7.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.45. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $41M to a low estimate of $41M. As of the current estimate, iStar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $195.49M, an estimated decrease of -79.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $43M, a decrease of -15.30% over than the figure of -$79.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $164M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $164M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $308.63M, down -46.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $173M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $173M and the low estimate is $173M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.