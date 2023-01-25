I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI).

The price of SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) closed at $5.79 in the last session, down -1.36% from day before closing price of $5.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 32201328 shares were traded. SOFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.74.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SOFI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on January 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On September 14, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Noto Anthony bought 300,000 shares for $4.59 per share. The transaction valued at 1,378,020 led to the insider holds 5,658,612 shares of the business.

Noto Anthony bought 225,000 shares of SOFI for $1,033,223 on Dec 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 5,358,612 shares after completing the transaction at $4.59 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Noto Anthony, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 318,965 shares for $4.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,461,912 and bolstered with 5,087,751 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOFI has reached a high of $13.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.90.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SOFI traded on average about 43.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 39.45M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 916.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 870.77M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SOFI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 96.7M with a Short Ratio of 103.35M, compared to 98.51M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.48% and a Short% of Float of 12.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $392.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $414M to a low estimate of $381M. As of the current estimate, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $251.57M, an estimated increase of 56.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $431.74M, an increase of 54.30% less than the figure of $56.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $447.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $400M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOFI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01B, up 48.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $1.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.