In spite of Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s (NASDAQ:STX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s stock clocked out at $62.23, down -1.58% from its previous closing price of $63.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3785381 shares were traded. STX stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.99.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of STX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $70 from $50 previously.

On January 18, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $54 to $69.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 when LUCZO STEPHEN J sold 50,000 shares for $103.26 per share. The transaction valued at 5,163,235 led to the insider holds 225,941 shares of the business.

Romano Gianluca sold 20,495 shares of STX for $2,200,394 on Feb 22. The EVP & CFO now owns 19,391 shares after completing the transaction at $107.36 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, ValueAct Holdings, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 272,297 shares for $108.01 each. As a result, the insider received 29,410,799 and left with 13,437,070 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Seagate’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STX has reached a high of $117.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that STX traded 2.65M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 208.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.30M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for STX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.39M with a Short Ratio of 10.09M, compared to 11.87M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.51% and a Short% of Float of 6.78%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.64, STX has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.50.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $2.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.97 and $1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.22. EPS for the following year is $5.05, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.27 and $3.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.66B, down -31.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.41B and the low estimate is $7.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.