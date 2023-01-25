In the case of Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), what’s next?

The closing price of Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) was $15.48 for the day, down -0.06% from the previous closing price of $15.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 720910 shares were traded. VRRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.31.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of VRRM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $17.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on May 26, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when COLLINS REBECCA sold 4,000 shares for $17.50 per share. The transaction valued at 70,000 led to the insider holds 37,564 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Verra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRRM has reached a high of $18.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.46.

Shares Statistics:

VRRM traded an average of 1.66M shares per day over the past three months and 1.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 151.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.40M. Shares short for VRRM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.26M with a Short Ratio of 9.94M, compared to 8.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.04% and a Short% of Float of 6.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $199.4M to a low estimate of $189.7M. As of the current estimate, Verra Mobility Corporation’s year-ago sales were $154.08M, an estimated increase of 27.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.42M, an increase of 7.30% less than the figure of $27.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $191.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $173.8M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $746.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $730M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $736.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $550.59M, up 33.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $776.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $801M and the low estimate is $758.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.