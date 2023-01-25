In What Direction Will Masimo Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) was $167.58 for the day, down -3.00% from the previous closing price of $172.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 511283 shares were traded. MASI stock price reached its highest trading level at $174.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $167.21.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MASI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 05, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $149 to $173.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $180.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on October 12, 2022, with a $180 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when KIANI JOE E bought 7,040 shares for $144.79 per share. The transaction valued at 1,019,352 led to the insider holds 46,818 shares of the business.

KIANI JOE E bought 31,994 shares of MASI for $3,967,010 on Nov 14. The CEO and Chairman of the Board now owns 39,778 shares after completing the transaction at $123.99 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, KIANI JOE E, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the Board of the company, bought 7,784 shares for $129.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,006,255 and bolstered with 7,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Masimo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MASI has reached a high of $237.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 145.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 140.38.

Shares Statistics:

MASI traded an average of 570.09K shares per day over the past three months and 518.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.15M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MASI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.08M with a Short Ratio of 1.54M, compared to 3.29M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.87% and a Short% of Float of 8.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.28 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.52 and $4.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.45. EPS for the following year is $5.09, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.13 and $4.88.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $544M to a low estimate of $527.18M. As of the current estimate, Masimo Corporation’s year-ago sales were $307.41M, an estimated increase of 73.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $617.16M, an increase of 88.40% over than the figure of $73.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $633.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $607M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MASI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 63.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.48B and the low estimate is $2.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.