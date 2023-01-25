Invest in Cybin Inc. (CYBN) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $0.41 in the prior trading day, Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) closed at $0.40, down -2.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0101 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1568380 shares were traded. CYBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3785.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CYBN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYBN has reached a high of $1.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3814, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5797.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.51M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 180.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.76M. Insiders hold about 21.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.31% stake in the company. Shares short for CYBN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.1M with a Short Ratio of 2.84M, compared to 3.58M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.29.