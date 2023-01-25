Invest in Embecta Corp. (EMBC) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $24.51 in the prior trading day, Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) closed at $23.70, down -3.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 612289 shares were traded. EMBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EMBC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 01, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $33.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on August 01, 2022, with a $33 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Embecta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EMBC has reached a high of $49.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.27.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 681.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 650.54k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 57.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.94M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EMBC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.90M, compared to 2.96M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.89 and $4.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.83. EPS for the following year is $3.11, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.15 and $3.08.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.