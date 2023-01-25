Invest in Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) closed at $7.60 in the last session, down -1.30% from day before closing price of $7.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 700350 shares were traded. MNTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.57.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MNTV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 22, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Blum Lora D sold 5,323 shares for $7.72 per share. The transaction valued at 41,120 led to the insider holds 179,007 shares of the business.

Carr Priyanka sold 9,176 shares of MNTV for $74,032 on Nov 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 254,148 shares after completing the transaction at $8.07 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Blum Lora D, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer & Secty of the company, sold 5,992 shares for $8.07 each. As a result, the insider received 48,343 and left with 184,330 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNTV has reached a high of $18.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MNTV traded on average about 1.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 805.17k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 146.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.25M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MNTV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.74M with a Short Ratio of 9.74M, compared to 3.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 3.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $121.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $122.36M to a low estimate of $119.5M. As of the current estimate, Momentive Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $114.24M, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $124.23M, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of $5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $125.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $122.35M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $485.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $479M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $482.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $443.79M, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $532.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $554.26M and the low estimate is $522M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.