Is Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $17.80 in the prior trading day, Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) closed at $17.99, up 1.07%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 964049 shares were traded. IMVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IMVT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.40 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $27 from $10 previously.

On September 26, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $5.

On December 08, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $9.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on December 08, 2021, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when Salzmann Peter sold 4,021 shares for $16.80 per share. The transaction valued at 67,553 led to the insider holds 993,932 shares of the business.

Butchko Julia G. sold 60,490 shares of IMVT for $1,015,596 on Jan 11. The Chief Dev. & Tech. Officer now owns 331,419 shares after completing the transaction at $16.79 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Barnett Eva Renee, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,510 shares for $16.75 each. As a result, the insider received 75,525 and left with 268,347 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMVT has reached a high of $20.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.07.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.41M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 116.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.32M. Insiders hold about 59.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IMVT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.03M with a Short Ratio of 3.60M, compared to 2.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.59. EPS for the following year is -$1.72, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.44 and -$1.95.