Is PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) closed at $3.46 in the last session, up 20.98% from day before closing price of $2.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.6000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2007589 shares were traded. PXMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PXMD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Derby Michael bought 95,000 shares for $5.25 per share. The transaction valued at 498,750 led to the insider holds 7,336,745 shares of the business.

TardiMed Sciences LLC bought 95,000 shares of PXMD for $498,750 on Aug 30. The 10% Owner now owns 7,336,745 shares after completing the transaction at $5.25 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PXMD has reached a high of $10.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1311, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4540.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PXMD traded on average about 969.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 618.6k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 11.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.87M. Insiders hold about 76.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PXMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 139.8k with a Short Ratio of 0.55M, compared to 397.48k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.