It’s a good day to be an ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) shareholder

In the latest session, ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) closed at $9.28 down -1.28% from its previous closing price of $9.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 895418 shares were traded. PUMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.21.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ProPetro Holding Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when GOBE PHILLIP A sold 65,860 shares for $11.36 per share. The transaction valued at 748,170 led to the insider holds 116,251 shares of the business.

GOBE PHILLIP A sold 22,000 shares of PUMP for $220,000 on Oct 06. The Director now owns 182,111 shares after completing the transaction at $10.00 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Armour Spencer D III, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 32,931 shares for $8.85 each. As a result, the insider received 291,439 and left with 67,899 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PUMP has reached a high of $16.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PUMP has traded an average of 1.18M shares per day and 1.31M over the past ten days. A total of 104.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.89M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PUMP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.89M with a Short Ratio of 3.35M, compared to 3.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 5.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.62 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $2, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.08 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PUMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $874.51M, up 44.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.