It’s a good day to be an Rumble Inc. (RUM) shareholder

In the latest session, Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) closed at $9.99 up 0.50% from its previous closing price of $9.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 788801 shares were traded. RUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rumble Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 26.90 and its Current Ratio is at 26.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 160.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUM has reached a high of $18.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.33.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RUM has traded an average of 1.92M shares per day and 1.4M over the past ten days. A total of 384.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.97M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.70% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $99.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $99.88M and the low estimate is $99.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 352.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.