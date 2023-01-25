It’s a good day to be an Western Digital Corporation (WDC) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Western Digital Corporation’s stock clocked out at $41.10, down -1.65% from its previous closing price of $41.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4731544 shares were traded. WDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.74.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WDC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on December 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Zamiska Gene M. sold 2,169 shares for $40.90 per share. The transaction valued at 88,712 led to the insider holds 31,554 shares of the business.

Zamiska Gene M. sold 4,776 shares of WDC for $300,888 on May 04. The SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer now owns 26,719 shares after completing the transaction at $63.00 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Sivaram Srinivasan, who serves as the President, Tech & Strategy of the company, sold 11,380 shares for $53.37 each. As a result, the insider received 607,385 and left with 254,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Western’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WDC has reached a high of $63.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.38.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WDC traded 4.93M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 317.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 316.67M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WDC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.59M with a Short Ratio of 8.08M, compared to 8.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for WDC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 01, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 03, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was $2.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.68 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.25. EPS for the following year is $4.06, with 10 analysts recommending between $5.99 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.05B, down -26.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.44B and the low estimate is $15.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.