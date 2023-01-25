It’s an appealing income play to consider BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

The price of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) closed at $2.05 in the last session, up 6.22% from day before closing price of $1.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2886509 shares were traded. BBAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8807.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BBAI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 28, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Kinley Joshua Lane sold 4,462 shares for $0.90 per share. The transaction valued at 4,016 led to the insider holds 2,343 shares of the business.

Kinley Joshua Lane sold 20,538 shares of BBAI for $20,177 on Nov 30. The Chief Corp. Dev. Officer now owns 6,805 shares after completing the transaction at $0.98 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBAI has reached a high of $16.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0591, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4252.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BBAI traded on average about 2.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 126.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.27M. Insiders hold about 97.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BBAI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 546.97k with a Short Ratio of 0.49M, compared to 481.21k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.43% and a Short% of Float of 12.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $154.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $151.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $153.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $145.58M, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $181.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $201.74M and the low estimate is $169.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.