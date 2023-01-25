It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) stock

The closing price of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) was $94.56 for the day, down -1.15% from the previous closing price of $95.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11315313 shares were traded. TSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.81.

Our analysis of TSM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

As of this moment, Taiwan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.43.

Over the past 52 weeks, TSM has reached a high of $128.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.23.

TSM traded an average of 15.32M shares per day over the past three months and 19.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.86B. Shares short for TSM as of Sep 29, 2022 were 18.39M with a Short Ratio of 31.40M, compared to 17.43M on Aug 30, 2022.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 7.50, TSM has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.77. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.64.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.8 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.54 and $1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.18. EPS for the following year is $5.04, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.56 and $1.23.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.49B to a low estimate of $20.02B. As of the current estimate, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s year-ago sales were $15.74B, an estimated increase of 28.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.17B, an increase of 5.00% less than the figure of $28.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.8B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $75.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $56.82B, up 32.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $77.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $84.2B and the low estimate is $72.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.