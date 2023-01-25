It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) stock

The closing price of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) was $0.35 for the day, up 3.85% from the previous closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0130 from its previous closing price. On the day, 702444 shares were traded. VERO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VERO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 09, 2020, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On October 20, 2020, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On July 06, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on July 06, 2020, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Natale Anthony sold 51,431 shares for $0.24 per share. The transaction valued at 12,503 led to the insider holds 641,507 shares of the business.

Natale Anthony sold 51,428 shares of VERO for $13,680 on Nov 28. The Director now owns 692,938 shares after completing the transaction at $0.27 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, Natale Anthony, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 51,428 shares for $0.31 each. As a result, the insider received 15,752 and left with 744,366 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERO has reached a high of $1.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2783, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5122.

Shares Statistics:

VERO traded an average of 2.04M shares per day over the past three months and 242.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.30M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VERO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 182.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.99M, compared to 437.68k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 0.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $111.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $99.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $104.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $105.62M, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $111.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $125M and the low estimate is $86.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.