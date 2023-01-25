Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) was $21.78 for the day, down -2.16% from the previous closing price of $22.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 851121 shares were traded. OSTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OSTK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on January 13, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Messing Barbara sold 600 shares for $21.65 per share. The transaction valued at 12,990 led to the insider holds 4,362 shares of the business.

Corbus Barclay F sold 933 shares of OSTK for $20,032 on Jan 23. The Director now owns 48,973 shares after completing the transaction at $21.47 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, JOHNSON JONATHAN E III, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $23.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 92,520 and bolstered with 127,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Overstock.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 87.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSTK has reached a high of $59.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.28.

Shares Statistics:

OSTK traded an average of 1.40M shares per day over the past three months and 1.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.27M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OSTK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.82M with a Short Ratio of 4.88M, compared to 4.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.54% and a Short% of Float of 11.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $525M to a low estimate of $406.84M. As of the current estimate, Overstock.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $612.66M, an estimated decrease of -22.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $488.91M, a decrease of -8.80% over than the figure of -$22.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $539.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $415.59M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.76B, down -27.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.25B and the low estimate is $1.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.