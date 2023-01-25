Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) closed the day trading at $0.19 down -3.71% from the previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0074 from its previous closing price. On the day, 986776 shares were traded. SFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2028 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1900.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SFT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2.50 to $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFT has reached a high of $2.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2424, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7895.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SFT traded about 1.90M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SFT traded about 3.37M shares per day. A total of 171.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.54M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SFT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.9M with a Short Ratio of 14.26M, compared to 11.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.07% and a Short% of Float of 19.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.77 and -$2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.14. EPS for the following year is -$1.09, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$1.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $743M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $683.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $711M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $636.87M, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $610.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $764M and the low estimate is $549.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.