Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed at $143.89 in the last session, up 0.10% from day before closing price of $143.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 156315936 shares were traded. TSLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $146.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $141.10.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TSLA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on January 23, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $245 from $299 previously.

BofA Securities reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on January 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $275 to $135.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Kirkhorn Zachary sold 3,752 shares for $109.31 per share. The transaction valued at 410,158 led to the insider holds 200,411 shares of the business.

Baglino Andrew D sold 10,500 shares of TSLA for $1,233,750 on Dec 27. The SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. now owns 64,259 shares after completing the transaction at $117.50 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Musk Elon, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 6,870,000 shares for $158.37 each. As a result, the insider received 1,088,011,570 and left with 423,622,432 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tesla’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSLA has reached a high of $384.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 153.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 236.68.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TSLA traded on average about 127.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 178.56M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.64B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TSLA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 69.09M with a Short Ratio of 80.19M, compared to 63.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.46 and $3.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.09. EPS for the following year is $5.61, with 25 analysts recommending between $7.97 and $4.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $26.16B. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.43B to a low estimate of $21.27B. As of the current estimate, Tesla Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.72B, an estimated increase of 47.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.51B, an increase of 48.90% over than the figure of $47.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.75B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $87.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $78.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.82B, up 55.20% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $116.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $137.35B and the low estimate is $96.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.