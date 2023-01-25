The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) closed at $24.04 in the last session, down -0.46% from day before closing price of $24.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1013849 shares were traded. AZEK stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AZEK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $23 from $21 previously.

On January 05, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $24.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Hendrickson Gary E bought 27,145 shares for $18.47 per share. The transaction valued at 501,368 led to the insider holds 212,725 shares of the business.

NAGEL VERNON J bought 3,000 shares of AZEK for $55,560 on Aug 29. The Director now owns 27,029 shares after completing the transaction at $18.52 per share. On May 16, another insider, NAGEL VERNON J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $18.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 94,450 and bolstered with 22,950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZEK has reached a high of $35.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.50.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AZEK traded on average about 1.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.83M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 151.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.16M. Shares short for AZEK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.85M with a Short Ratio of 6.83M, compared to 5.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.85% and a Short% of Float of 5.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.16 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

According to 20 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $288.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $298.31M to a low estimate of $269.85M. As of the current estimate, The AZEK Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $346.12M, an estimated decrease of -16.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZEK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18B, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.