The name Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) closed at $7.64 up 0.13% from its previous closing price of $7.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1637151 shares were traded. HIMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.53.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 08, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $8.50.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Boughton Soleil sold 2,000 shares for $7.51 per share. The transaction valued at 15,020 led to the insider holds 287,089 shares of the business.

Boughton Soleil sold 12,345 shares of HIMS for $80,242 on Jan 03. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 289,089 shares after completing the transaction at $6.50 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Boughton Soleil, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 13,744 shares for $6.72 each. As a result, the insider received 92,360 and left with 301,434 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIMS has reached a high of $7.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HIMS has traded an average of 1.75M shares per day and 1.51M over the past ten days. A total of 205.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.83M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.93M with a Short Ratio of 16.16M, compared to 13.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.73% and a Short% of Float of 11.46%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $483.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $472.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $479.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $271.88M, up 76.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $635.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $682.63M and the low estimate is $572.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.