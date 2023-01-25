The name Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s stock clocked out at $13.48, up 0.90% from its previous closing price of $13.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2144206 shares were traded. PK stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.14.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on December 05, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On August 29, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $17.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Garrett Geoffrey sold 3,000 shares for $11.86 per share. The transaction valued at 35,565 led to the insider holds 33,604 shares of the business.

ECKERT THOMAS D bought 10,000 shares of PK for $151,250 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 96,637 shares after completing the transaction at $15.12 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Garrett Geoffrey, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $15.34 each. As a result, the insider received 76,702 and left with 36,604 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Park’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PK has reached a high of $20.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PK traded 3.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 224.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 222.19M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.25M with a Short Ratio of 15.51M, compared to 15.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.23% and a Short% of Float of 10.18%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.45, PK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 82.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.08B and the low estimate is $2.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.