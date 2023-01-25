There are many powerful catalysts in the market: FREYR Battery (FREY) can be one of them

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) closed the day trading at $9.90 down -4.81% from the previous closing price of $10.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1719702 shares were traded. FREY stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.86.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FREY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $19.

On June 21, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on June 21, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FREY has reached a high of $16.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FREY traded about 2.64M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FREY traded about 2.45M shares per day. A total of 116.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.60M. Insiders hold about 18.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FREY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.33M with a Short Ratio of 7.81M, compared to 7.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.28% and a Short% of Float of 10.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$1.84, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.77 and -$1.92.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45M and the low estimate is $11.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 586.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.