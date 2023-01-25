There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) can be one of them

The closing price of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) was $107.31 for the day, down -2.10% from the previous closing price of $109.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1718633 shares were traded. SWKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SWKS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $125 from $95 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when TERRY ROBERT JOHN sold 3,500 shares for $100.60 per share. The transaction valued at 352,100 led to the insider holds 11,187 shares of the business.

Durham Karilee A sold 5,858 shares of SWKS for $657,621 on Aug 08. The SVP, Human Resources now owns 10,130 shares after completing the transaction at $112.26 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, GRIFFIN LIAM, who serves as the Chairman, CEO and President of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $140.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,400,000 and left with 52,711 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Skyworks’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWKS has reached a high of $148.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.41.

Shares Statistics:

SWKS traded an average of 2.09M shares per day over the past three months and 1.79M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 159.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.58M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SWKS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 3.00M, compared to 4.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.94, SWKS has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 29.30% for SWKS, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 19, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.96 and a low estimate of $2.75, while EPS last year was $2.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.14, with high estimates of $3.47 and low estimates of $2.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.17 and $9.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.05. EPS for the following year is $11.42, with 30 analysts recommending between $13.53 and $9.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 21 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.41B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.31B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.11B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.11B and the low estimate is $5.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.