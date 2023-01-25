There Is Still Room For Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) closed the day trading at $0.57 up 1.61% from the previous closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0090 from its previous closing price. On the day, 806318 shares were traded. SPPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5520.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SPPI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on September 17, 2020, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 26, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Riga Thomas J sold 23,929 shares for $0.38 per share. The transaction valued at 9,141 led to the insider holds 1,189,411 shares of the business.

Vacirca Jeff L bought 50,000 shares of SPPI for $22,500 on Nov 30. The Director now owns 270,244 shares after completing the transaction at $0.45 per share. On Jun 23, another insider, LEBEL FRANCOIS, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 6,667 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider received 5,594 and left with 644,790 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPPI has reached a high of $1.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4488, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7351.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SPPI traded about 1.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SPPI traded about 1.33M shares per day. A total of 188.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.03M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SPPI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.75M with a Short Ratio of 5.93M, compared to 6.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.59% and a Short% of Float of 3.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $103.9M and the low estimate is $32.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,871.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.