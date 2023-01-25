There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP).

In the latest session, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) closed at $1.27 down -7.97% from its previous closing price of $1.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 739101 shares were traded. UP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Barrington Research Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on November 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Smith Todd Lamar sold 273,504 shares for $1.04 per share. The transaction valued at 283,897 led to the insider holds 1,777,778 shares of the business.

Dichter Kenneth H bought 152,327 shares of UP for $171,414 on Dec 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 14,851,599 shares after completing the transaction at $1.13 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Dichter Kenneth H, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 247,673 shares for $1.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 284,180 and bolstered with 14,699,272 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UP has reached a high of $4.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2476, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9208.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UP has traded an average of 1.60M shares per day and 1.78M over the past ten days. A total of 244.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.52M. Insiders hold about 7.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.27M with a Short Ratio of 4.64M, compared to 6.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 3.05%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.95 and -$1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.84, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$1.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $381.45M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $385.2M to a low estimate of $377.4M. As of the current estimate, Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s year-ago sales were $301.98M, an estimated increase of 26.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $394.18M, an increase of 14.20% less than the figure of $26.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $435.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $357.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, up 28.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.01B and the low estimate is $1.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.