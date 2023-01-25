There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding The Mosaic Company (MOS)

The closing price of The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) was $48.46 for the day, up 0.23% from the previous closing price of $48.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3345600 shares were traded. MOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.29.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MOS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 20, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $61 to $50.

On January 19, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $47.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on January 19, 2023, with a $47 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Johnson Denise C sold 24,427 shares for $65.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,587,755 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

EBEL GREGORY L bought 15,600 shares of MOS for $990,502 on May 06. The Director now owns 80,068 shares after completing the transaction at $63.49 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Ricard Corrine D., who serves as the Sr VP – Mosaic Fertilizantes of the company, sold 17,284 shares for $76.02 each. As a result, the insider received 1,313,930 and left with 45,501 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOS has reached a high of $79.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.35.

Shares Statistics:

MOS traded an average of 3.96M shares per day over the past three months and 4.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 344.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 339.52M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MOS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.86M with a Short Ratio of 7.29M, compared to 10.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.15, MOS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.95. The current Payout Ratio is 4.70% for MOS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 1995 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.14 and a low estimate of $2.96, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.48, with high estimates of $4.29 and low estimates of $2.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.86 and $11.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.9. EPS for the following year is $10.54, with 20 analysts recommending between $14.08 and $8.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.53B to a low estimate of $5.4B. As of the current estimate, The Mosaic Company’s year-ago sales were $3.65B, an estimated increase of 57.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.15B, an increase of 34.00% less than the figure of $57.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.21B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.36B, up 63.10% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.54B and the low estimate is $13.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.