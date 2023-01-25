This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Adobe Inc. (ADBE)

As of close of business last night, Adobe Inc.’s stock clocked out at $361.32, down -1.00% from its previous closing price of $364.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2451713 shares were traded. ADBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $364.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $358.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ADBE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on January 18, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $350.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $354.MoffettNathanson initiated its Hold rating on September 22, 2022, with a $354 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when NARAYEN SHANTANU sold 15,000 shares for $346.61 per share. The transaction valued at 5,199,152 led to the insider holds 408,866 shares of the business.

WARNOCK JOHN E sold 3,000 shares of ADBE for $1,025,719 on Jan 12. The Director now owns 380,465 shares after completing the transaction at $341.91 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Rao Dana, who serves as the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 5,018 shares for $336.93 each. As a result, the insider received 1,690,715 and left with 14,832 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Adobe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADBE has reached a high of $540.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $274.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 336.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 365.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ADBE traded 3.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 467.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 457.38M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ADBE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.37M with a Short Ratio of 4.20M, compared to 4.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.16%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 26 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.54 and a low estimate of $3.48, while EPS last year was $3.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.65, with high estimates of $3.79 and low estimates of $3.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.84 and $13.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.63. EPS for the following year is $15.29, with 31 analysts recommending between $16.49 and $12.33.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 24 analysts expect revenue to total $4.53B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.59B to a low estimate of $4.51B. As of the current estimate, Adobe Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.11B, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.79B, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.59B and the low estimate is $19.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.