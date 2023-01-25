This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)

In the latest session, AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) closed at $25.17 up 0.16% from its previous closing price of $25.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1515017 shares were traded. ANAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AnaptysBio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.40 and its Current Ratio is at 21.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 01, 2022, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $44.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when LOUMEAU ERIC J sold 2,500 shares for $24.00 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 523 shares of the business.

LOUMEAU ERIC J sold 1,146 shares of ANAB for $23,493 on May 18. The COO, General Counsel now owns 523 shares after completing the transaction at $20.50 per share. On May 05, another insider, EcoR1 Capital, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 668,237 shares for $21.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,453,966 and bolstered with 7,521,024 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 155.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANAB has reached a high of $34.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ANAB has traded an average of 252.04K shares per day and 342.87k over the past ten days. A total of 28.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.34M. Shares short for ANAB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.49M with a Short Ratio of 5.38M, compared to 5.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.45% and a Short% of Float of 27.83%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of -$1.18, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1, with high estimates of -$0.63 and low estimates of -$1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.06 and -$4.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.05. EPS for the following year is -$3.7, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$5.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $10.34M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $48.64M to a low estimate of $1.2M. As of the current estimate, AnaptysBio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.89M, an estimated decrease of -50.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.31M, an increase of 425.20% over than the figure of -$50.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $620k.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.17M, down -70.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.02M and the low estimate is $5.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.