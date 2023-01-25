Update from Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX): A steady trajectory

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) closed the day trading at $16.12 up 9.21% from the previous closing price of $14.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5907546 shares were traded. CPRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.71.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CPRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15.50 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when INGENITO GARY sold 5,918 shares for $16.85 per share. The transaction valued at 99,718 led to the insider holds 30,802 shares of the business.

COELHO PHILIP H sold 9,999 shares of CPRX for $174,483 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 149,553 shares after completing the transaction at $17.45 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Miller Steve, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $17.34 each. As a result, the insider received 346,740 and left with 553,791 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Catalyst’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPRX has reached a high of $22.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.15.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CPRX traded about 2.62M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CPRX traded about 3.81M shares per day. A total of 103.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.66M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CPRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.72M with a Short Ratio of 10.51M, compared to 4.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.48% and a Short% of Float of 9.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $53.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.24M to a low estimate of $53.26M. As of the current estimate, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.59M, an estimated increase of 55.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $55.05M, an increase of 43.70% less than the figure of $55.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $55.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53.74M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $205.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $203.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $205.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $140.83M, up 45.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $242M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.92M and the low estimate is $227.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.