What shareholders can do to beat the market with SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) stock

In the latest session, SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) closed at $0.72 up 3.99% from its previous closing price of $0.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0276 from its previous closing price. On the day, 573081 shares were traded. SLQT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7380 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6700.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SelectQuote Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $3.

Barclays reiterated its Equal Weight rating for the stock on February 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Gunter Matthew Scott bought 24,300 shares for $1.04 per share. The transaction valued at 25,175 led to the insider holds 400,649 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLQT has reached a high of $7.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6958, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5456.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SLQT has traded an average of 980.50K shares per day and 800.94k over the past ten days. A total of 164.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.28M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SLQT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.51M with a Short Ratio of 2.27M, compared to 7.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.91% and a Short% of Float of 5.61%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $144.48M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $155.85M to a low estimate of $129.28M. As of the current estimate, SelectQuote Inc.’s year-ago sales were $149.02M, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $899.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $871.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $881.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $764.04M, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $962.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.