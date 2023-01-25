What shareholders can do to beat the market with Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) stock

As of close of business last night, Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $21.73, up 0.37% from its previous closing price of $21.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 997694 shares were traded. TVTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TVTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On December 05, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.

On September 21, 2022, Bryan Garnier started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $17.Bryan Garnier initiated its Sell rating on September 21, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Dube Eric M sold 5,625 shares for $20.75 per share. The transaction valued at 116,719 led to the insider holds 154,288 shares of the business.

Inrig Jula sold 442 shares of TVTX for $9,172 on Jan 05. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 17,507 shares after completing the transaction at $20.75 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Inrig Jula, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,051 shares for $20.75 each. As a result, the insider received 42,558 and left with 17,949 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TVTX has reached a high of $30.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TVTX traded 815.23K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.33M. Shares short for TVTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.39M with a Short Ratio of 8.38M, compared to 6.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.99% and a Short% of Float of 10.03%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$1.17, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.65, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of -$1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.78 and -$5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.06. EPS for the following year is -$3.01, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.31 and -$6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $54.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.31M to a low estimate of $46.3M. As of the current estimate, Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $57.25M, an estimated decrease of -4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.67M, an increase of 41.60% over than the figure of -$4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.7M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TVTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $237.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $189.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $209.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $227.49M, down -7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $274.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $391.8M and the low estimate is $186M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.