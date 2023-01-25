What shareholders can do to beat the market with Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) stock

In the latest session, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) closed at $4.12 down -5.50% from its previous closing price of $4.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 763009 shares were traded. TUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tupperware Brands Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 05, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $13.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 07, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Fernandez Calero Miguel Angel bought 24,000 shares for $4.23 per share. The transaction valued at 101,520 led to the insider holds 485,965 shares of the business.

GOUDIS RICHARD bought 254,500 shares of TUP for $1,000,134 on Nov 04. The Executive Vice Chair now owns 424,500 shares after completing the transaction at $3.93 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, FORDYCE JAMES H, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $5.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 199,150 and bolstered with 73,823 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tupperware’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TUP has reached a high of $21.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4482, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.0420.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TUP has traded an average of 1.40M shares per day and 675.37k over the past ten days. A total of 44.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.92M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TUP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.6M with a Short Ratio of 4.17M, compared to 3.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.10% and a Short% of Float of 10.06%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.59 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $2.06, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.26 and $1.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6B, down -14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.