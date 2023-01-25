Which analyst expects Hologic Inc. (HOLX) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Hologic Inc.’s stock clocked out at $81.59, down -0.05% from its previous closing price of $81.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1734797 shares were traded. HOLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HOLX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on December 07, 2022, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On October 13, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.

On July 20, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $73.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on July 20, 2022, with a $73 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Hellmann Elisabeth A sold 1,649 shares for $76.40 per share. The transaction valued at 125,984 led to the insider holds 8,545 shares of the business.

MACMILLAN STEPHEN P sold 33,500 shares of HOLX for $2,534,365 on Nov 30. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 2,313,970 shares after completing the transaction at $75.65 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Thornal Kevin R, who serves as the Group Pres, Global Diagnostics of the company, sold 19,118 shares for $75.32 each. As a result, the insider received 1,440,062 and left with 62,368 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hologic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOLX has reached a high of $81.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HOLX traded 1.65M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 250.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.05M. Shares short for HOLX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.99M with a Short Ratio of 7.00M, compared to 7.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 4.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $1.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.86 and $5.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.82. EPS for the following year is $3.43, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.77 and $3.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $863.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $889M to a low estimate of $842.53M. As of the current estimate, Hologic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.32B, an estimated decrease of -34.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.63B, down -15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.02B and the low estimate is $3.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.