Which analyst expects Roblox Corporation (RBLX) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) closed at $35.59 down -2.52% from its previous closing price of $36.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5638775 shares were traded. RBLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.69.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Roblox Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 345.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $24 from $27.50 previously.

On November 10, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $53 to $35.

On October 26, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $54.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on October 26, 2022, with a $54 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Donato Craig sold 2,000 shares for $37.48 per share. The transaction valued at 74,960 led to the insider holds 1,150,491 shares of the business.

Donato Craig sold 2,000 shares of RBLX for $58,660 on Dec 15. The Chief Business Officer now owns 1,152,491 shares after completing the transaction at $29.33 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Donato Craig, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 6,776 shares for $31.80 each. As a result, the insider received 215,463 and left with 1,154,491 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 50.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBLX has reached a high of $73.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RBLX has traded an average of 14.63M shares per day and 15.7M over the past ten days. A total of 597.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 473.61M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RBLX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 39.01M with a Short Ratio of 28.80M, compared to 36.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.54% and a Short% of Float of 10.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.21. EPS for the following year is -$1.43, with 17 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$2.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $686.55M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $702M to a low estimate of $590.69M. As of the current estimate, Roblox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $637.83M, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $849.92M, an increase of 10.40% over than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $945M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $694.79M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.73B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.5B and the low estimate is $2.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.