A correction may be in store for BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) shares?

As of close of business last night, BlackLine Inc.’s stock clocked out at $67.20, down -3.20% from its previous closing price of $69.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 642185 shares were traded. BL stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.64.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 98.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 17.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 17.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on January 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $63 from $58 previously.

On January 09, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $70 to $66.

On October 21, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $57.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on October 21, 2022, with a $57 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Unterman Thomas sold 500 shares for $68.50 per share. The transaction valued at 34,250 led to the insider holds 52,196 shares of the business.

Unterman Thomas sold 500 shares of BL for $33,730 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 51,998 shares after completing the transaction at $67.46 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, HIRSCH PETER, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 1,997 shares for $59.75 each. As a result, the insider received 119,321 and left with 30,463 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 51.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BL has reached a high of $93.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.95.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BL traded 461.51K shares on average per day over the past three months and 435.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.09M. Shares short for BL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.02M with a Short Ratio of 3.99M, compared to 4.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.74% and a Short% of Float of 7.29%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $134.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $135.09M to a low estimate of $133M. As of the current estimate, BlackLine Inc.’s year-ago sales were $109.4M, an estimated increase of 22.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.59M, an increase of 23.60% over than the figure of $22.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $144.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $139M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $528M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $520.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $525.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $425.71M, up 23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $626.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $641M and the low estimate is $613.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.