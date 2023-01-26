A correction may be in store for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares?

As of close of business last night, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.00, up 3.45% from its previous closing price of $11.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 642898 shares were traded. SLCA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SLCA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on May 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when DUREN DIANE K sold 16,089 shares for $11.43 per share. The transaction valued at 183,897 led to the insider holds 81,273 shares of the business.

Merril Donald A sold 35,879 shares of SLCA for $518,093 on Nov 01. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 200,197 shares after completing the transaction at $14.44 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Russell Stacy, who serves as the SVP General Counsel of the company, sold 32,230 shares for $12.83 each. As a result, the insider received 413,668 and left with 85,692 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, U.S.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLCA has reached a high of $21.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SLCA traded 685.17K shares on average per day over the past three months and 475.88k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.20M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SLCA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.48M with a Short Ratio of 5.55M, compared to 5.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.57% and a Short% of Float of 10.61%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.36, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $0.91.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $402.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $403.3M to a low estimate of $401M. As of the current estimate, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $267.3M, an estimated increase of 50.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $389.5M, an increase of 36.70% less than the figure of $50.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $392M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $387M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLCA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 35.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.91B and the low estimate is $1.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.