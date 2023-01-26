A glimpse at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s stock clocked out at $20.78, up 2.92% from its previous closing price of $20.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9813323 shares were traded. CLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.74.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CLF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 185.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $13.60 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when GREEN SUSAN MIRANDA sold 300 shares for $18.07 per share. The transaction valued at 5,421 led to the insider holds 96,053 shares of the business.

Miller Janet L bought 1,425 shares of CLF for $24,865 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 80,606 shares after completing the transaction at $17.45 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Goncalves Celso L Jr, who serves as the EVP, CFO of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $18.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 110,579 and bolstered with 154,285 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cleveland-Cliffs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLF has reached a high of $34.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CLF traded 13.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 12.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 516.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 508.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CLF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 45.24M with a Short Ratio of 42.43M, compared to 39.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.74% and a Short% of Float of 8.87%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CLF, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 14, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 01, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 15, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was $1.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.1 and $2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.3. EPS for the following year is $1.7, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $0.91.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $5.44B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.86B to a low estimate of $5.26B. As of the current estimate, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.35B, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.25B, a decrease of -11.80% less than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.61B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.44B, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.65B and the low estimate is $16.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.