A glimpse at Phillips 66’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) closed at $108.85 up 1.72% from its previous closing price of $107.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2888183 shares were traded. PSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $108.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.54.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Phillips 66’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $121 from $115 previously.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $105.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Pruitt Joseph Scott sold 600 shares for $110.68 per share. The transaction valued at 66,406 led to the insider holds 15,302 shares of the business.

Pruitt Joseph Scott sold 3,000 shares of PSX for $335,565 on Nov 11. The Vice President and Controller now owns 15,302 shares after completing the transaction at $111.86 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Garland Greg C., who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 146,700 shares for $109.70 each. As a result, the insider received 16,093,635 and left with 656,563 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Phillips’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSX has reached a high of $113.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PSX has traded an average of 3.16M shares per day and 2.78M over the past ten days. A total of 481.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 470.47M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PSX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.81M with a Short Ratio of 10.10M, compared to 10.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 2.67%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PSX is 3.88, from 3.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.08.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.33 and a low estimate of $4.85, while EPS last year was $3.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.89, with high estimates of $4.88 and low estimates of $3.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.93 and $14.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.09. EPS for the following year is $11.96, with 16 analysts recommending between $16.28 and $9.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $178.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $154.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $167.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.85B, up 45.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $154.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $192.26B and the low estimate is $134.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.