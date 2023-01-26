A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

After finishing at $11.37 in the prior trading day, Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) closed at $11.59, up 1.93%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3200599 shares were traded. AGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.19.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 23, 2022, Scotiabank Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $11.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alamos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 130.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGI has reached a high of $11.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.69M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 391.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 391.47M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.27% stake in the company. Shares short for AGI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.93M with a Short Ratio of 5.51M, compared to 10.5M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AGI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.08, compared to 0.14 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.74.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $228.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $240.1M to a low estimate of $214M. As of the current estimate, Alamos Gold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $203.1M, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $847.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $807.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $820.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $823.6M, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $842.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $917.3M and the low estimate is $796M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.